Central Florida is waking up to breezy conditions after Saturday’s rain maker

The rain Saturday broke multiple records for rainfall totals in Central Florida.

Most counties saw 2 to 5 inches of rainfall Saturday afternoon and evening. Some communities in Marion and Flagler counties had more than 5 inches of rain.

Areas in Flagler County were reporting ponding on roadways.

For Sunday, an area of low pressure that brought all the rain will push northeast and move off Florida’s coastline by late Sunday morning.

The low pressure is pulling a cold front through the area, which will keep some morning showers in the forecast.

A wind advisory is in place for most of Central Florida, with wind speeds as high as 15-25 mph and gusts near 35 mph.

Sunday will start with our warmest weather of the day in the early morning.

But your afternoon will be drier, windier, and cooler as a rush of cool air will occur this afternoon, dropping temperatures throughout the day.

Tonight, expect lows to reach the 40s and 50s.

Multiple records were broken for rainfall totals from yesterday's rain.

