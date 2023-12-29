Central Florida weather dry, cloudy with cold overnights through New Year’s

The rain has left Central Florida, but a high pressure system is pulling cold air and clouds that will drop overnight temperatures into the 40s across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-14.mp4

The cooler air will mean highs in the low 60s on Friday with upper 50s for northern Lake and Volusia, which will also see upper 30s overnight.

Wind chill is not expected to bring the feels-like temperature much lower with only a 4-8 mph breeze expected.

“Expect quiet weather with cold mornings and brisk afternoons through the weekend,” the NWS stated in its Friday forecast. “Surface high pressure over West Texas will nestle over Florida by late Saturday night. It will remain essentially overhead through Monday morning.”

The NWS said another round of cold air will dump into Florida on Saturday making Sunday morning the coldest with areas north of Orlando dropping to the mid- to low-30s among clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds.

New Year’s Day will warm up slightly with some areas seeing daytime highs near the low 70s, the NWS said.