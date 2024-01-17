Central Florida’s Welcome Center set to hold 2nd annual Puppy Cuddle & Adoption Event

Residents and those visiting Central Florida will have the chance for some cute cuddle time with puppies with the option to adopt on-site.

Central Florida’s Welcome Center will host its second annual Puppy Cuddle and adoption event to benefit SPCA Florida.

The family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Visitors can enjoy five minutes of puppy cuddling time for a $5 donation - all proceeds go to SPCA Florida.

The puppies will be adopted on a first-come, first-serve basis but will remain at the welcome center for the duration of the cuddling event, according to a news release. Adopted puppies can be picked up at 1 p.m. once the event is over.

Visitors are asked to leave their pets at home, as animals (other than the puppies brought by SPCA Florida, or service animals) will not be permitted to attend.

The center is located at 101 Adventure Court in Davenport.

