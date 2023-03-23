Central Florida woman accused of abandoning 7 dogs at previous home in Georgia

Volusia County deputies arrested a local woman Wednesday who’s accused of leaving several dogs to die at her last home in Georgia.

Deputies from the Echols County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a home in Statenville, GA on March 6th to assist with a possible case of animal abuse.

The deputies arrived to find five puppies and two adult dogs living in “deplorable” conditions.

According to the Echols County Sheriff’s Office, the adult male dog was restrained to a guidewire from a light pole by a chain that was slowly choking him.

They noted the dog’s collar had also become embedded in its neck, causing serious injuries that further led to severe dehydration and malnourishment.

Deputies say the adult female dog and all five of her puppies were also severely malnourished.

According to the sheriff’s office, all seven dogs were turned over to Animal Control for veterinary treatment, but after several days, only the adult female was able to survive.

Deputies later identified the previous tenant of the home as 38-year-old Danielle Pulido-Cervantes. They learned Pulido-Cervantes had recently moved to Pierson in Volusia County, abandoning her dogs at the home in Statenville. Investigators say she left them chained without food or water.

She was arrested by Volusia County deputies on an out-of-state fugitive warrant Wednesday charging her with six counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

She’s being held in the Volusia County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.

