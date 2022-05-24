Central Florida woman accused of injecting patients with Botox without license

A woman is accused of illegally injecting people with Botox in Central Florida, and a doctor allegedly helped her practice medicine without a license.

Anna Ferrara, the founder of Brevard County’s Coastal Med Spa on North Sykes Creek Parkway near the 520 on Merritt Island, is now being charged with a felony.

The doctor she worked with could face disciplinary action.

The Florida Department of Health has filed a complaint with the Board of Medicine, alleging the doctor signed documents that indicated Ferrara was a physician assistant or registered nurse when she wasn’t.

Ferrara, 65, is now facing a charge of unlicensed practice of a health care profession.

The Department of Health investigation also alleges that Dr. Randall Rigdon, the medical director for Coastal Med Spa, signed permission slips allowing Ferrara to perform injections on patients, and some of those slips identified her as either a physician’s assistant or registered nurse.

The sheriff’s office said it is permissible for a medical assistant, even unlicensed, to provide many services — but Botox or platelet-rich plasma injections are not among them.

Deputies said Ferrara is accused of injecting Botox, PRP and non-FDA approved medications into joints, necks and faces.

Rigdon is not facing charges, but the Florida Department of Health has filed an administrative complaint before the Board of Medicine requesting that a penalty be imposed. The requested penalties for Rigdon range from a reprimand and fines to having his doctor’s license revoked.

