Central Florida woman caught on camera drowning pet Chihuahua

A disturbing video has surfaced of a Brevard County woman drowning a pet Chihuahua in a pool.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on their Facebook page Thursday and will charge Erica Black with felony animal cruelty. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said he wouldn’t post the entirety of the video that they received from Black’s roommate, because “it is so disgusting it makes me sick.”

“I’m telling you, this woman...If I hear as much that she has a pet rock, I will lose my crap,” Sheriff Ivey said. “Because this woman doesn’t deserve to have anything. She deserves to rot in jail.” The video Brevard officials posted is shared below.

As a warning, it is graphic.

The October video shows Black walking into the pool with the Chihuahua tucked underneath her left arm. Around the 1:29 mark, she takes the dog from under her arm and holds it underwater. The video ends within 10 seconds, but Sheriff Ivey provides commentary on what happened next.

“Once she drowns the dog, she lets it float in the pool...actually videotapes it floating in the pool, and then takes it approximately four different times and slams it on the deck,” Sheriff Ivey said.

After he’s finished discussing the crime, Sheriff Ivey conducts a perp walk of Erica Black into custody, although she was in custody already for a previous arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for stabbing a 68-year-old man.

Black left the dead dog on the deck for several days before going “live” on social media to show everybody what she’d done, according to Sheriff Ivey. Black was already facing a bond of $150,000 for the aggravated battery charge. For the animal charges, a judge added another $15,000.