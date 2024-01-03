Central Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday with skydive

A Central Florida woman celebrated her milestone birthday in a high-flying way.

Glendine, who turned 100 on Tuesday, chose to jump out of an airplane at Skydive DeLand.

Her family joined her on her memorable trip in the air.

Glendine joins other centenarians like Dorothy Hoffner, the oldest person to skydive at 104 in Chicago in 2022.

