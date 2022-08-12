Central Florida woman charged after postal worker finds naked, bruised toddler in street

An Ocala woman was arrested Wednesday after a child police say she was supposed to be watching was found alone in the street without any clothes on.

Police were called to a home in Southwest Ocala Wednesday morning by a postal worker who reported finding a toddler unsupervised in the roadway. Two witnesses who were driving behind the mail truck also saw the child and stopped to help.

According to police, the first officer on scene arrived to find one of the witnesses holding the toddler. In addition to being naked, police say the child had scratches on its body, a bruise near its right eye, a bloody nose, and was covered with sand.

One of the witnesses gave the child a t-shirt to wear before Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the child to the hospital to be treated.

Investigating officers checked around the neighborhood and found a house with two doors left which they suspected to be the home where the child lived.

After their knocks went unanswered, officers made the decision to enter the home for a well-being check on the occupants. That’s where they found the toddler’s parents and another child sleeping.

When interviewed by police, the parents identified a roommate, 33-year-old Qualinda Robinson, as the person who was supposed to be watching the toddler when it wandered away from the home.

When interviewed by police, Robinson claimed she texted the child’s mother earlier in the day saying that she was leaving the house to go to the store.

Police determined the child was still under Robinson’s supervision and it was her responsibility to make sure the child would be taken care of when she left the home.

As a result of her negligence, police say they found cause to charge Robinson with child neglect without great bodily harm, a felony.

Robinson was arrested Wednesday and released the next day on $2,000 bond.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also investigating the case.

