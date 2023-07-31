Central Florida Woman Indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud US Attorney says

An Ocala woman has been indicted with one count of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act US Attorney Roger B. Handberg said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the indictment, between April 2, 2021, and April 6, 2021, 30-year-old Passion Lajodia Jackson of Ocala devised a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Jackson applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan under the CARES Act Investigators said.

Read: Man injured, suspect at large after shooting in East Orange County, deputies say

It is alleged that Jackson made false representations and provided false documentation to obtain the loan, according to US Attorney said.

The United States is seeking an order of forfeiture for at least $20,132, which represents the unlawful proceeds of the offense charged in the indictment.

Read: Two found dead after shooting in Orange County deputies say

This case is being investigated by the FBI.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Norwalk U.S. Attorney investigators said.

Read: Two Florida men were arrested after drug houses raided in Flagler County

In May 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across the government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866‑720‑5721 or click here:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.