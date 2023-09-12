Central Florida woman pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

An Ocala woman is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $20,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to court records, in April of 2021, 30-year-old Passion Jackson submitted an application to the Small Business Administration for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief ad Economic Security (CARES) Act was enacted in March of 2020 to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans who were suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Deputies search for gunman after 15-year-old found shot to death in Polk County

One form of relief included potentially forgivable PPP loans to small businesses meant to help with job retention and other expenses.

Investigators say Jackson submitted a loan application with false information on it, and on April 6, 2021, received an electronic wire transfer of $20,132 to her bank account. She’s also accused of providing a fake IRS document in support of the application.

Ocala woman pleads guilty to fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds. @FBITampa https://t.co/r5D35QLOAg pic.twitter.com/RZyjK1Fs0M — USAO Middle Florida (@USAO_MDFL) September 12, 2023

READ: 4 escape from sinking boat during thunderstorm in St. Cloud

According to the Justice Department, Jackson withdrew the funds in cash within 30 days of the deposit.

She was indicted in July on one count of wire fraud related to the CARES Act.

READ: Police continue search for suspects in Palm Bay shooting; 3 juveniles and one adult shot

On Tuesday, United States Attorney Roger Handberg announced Jackson had entered a plea of guilty.

Jackson faces up to 20 years in federal prison and an order of forfeiture for the fraudulently-obtained funds.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Jackson has a long history of arrests in Marion County dating back to 2011.

Passion Jackson, 30, after a 2022 arrest in Marion County for drug trafficking.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.