Central Florida woman receives 15 years in child sex abuse video case

A Central Florida woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child sex abuse videos and distributing them on the internet.

U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger sentenced Lisa Vaughn on Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Justice.

Vaughn, 23, pleaded guilty on June 21.

In 2016, a man using the fake name “David Brown” contacted her through a social media app. “Brown” pretended to be a 19-year-old male living in Florida.

Vaughn, who was 18 and living in Melbourne at the time, started what she thought was an online romance with him, the DOJ reported.

“Brown,” throughout their relationship, requested Vaughn participate in sexual acts with a minor child.

She sent him around eight videos and five images of her participating in the sexual abuse of the child, according to the DOJ.

Officials also discovered “David Brown” was not a 19-year-old male living in Florida. He was a 41-year-old male who lived in Oregon.

Judge Berger sentenced Vaughn to a 10-year term of supervised release at the end of her sentence. Vaughn will also register as a sex offender.