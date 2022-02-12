Central Fort Worth shooting leaves one dead Saturday morning, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting shortly after midnight Saturday.

The shooting occurred at 12:02 a.m. near the 1100 block of E Baltimore Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers found two gunshot victims.

One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a local hospital where they’re listed in critical condition.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

The police department’s homicide unit will continue to investigate.