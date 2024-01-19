Central Fresno school lifts lockdown after reported burglary at nearby home
Hamilton Junior High School has lifted a lockdown after Fresno police responded to a burglary alarm at a nearby home.
Hamilton Junior High School has lifted a lockdown after Fresno police responded to a burglary alarm at a nearby home.
Bronny got his second career start at USC on Wednesday.
From application angst to rejection to making big decisions about where to actually go, the college process can be stressful for parents and teens alike.
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.
Start the new year with a safer home.
A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.
Usher will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas
We finally have a release date for Ninja Theory's Hellblade sequel: May 21, 2024.
Inter Miami is about to embark on a preseason tour that will take them all around the globe. It will net the organization millions, but will it compromise the team's ability to win games?
Snag this top-selling essential while you're hibernating indoors. Your aching back will thank you.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.
IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Baby, it's cold outside. Here's what parents can do to protect their kids.
Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.
Make your fantasy roster more ready for the stretch run by bringing in or shipping out any of these five players.