Central Garden & Pet Co.'s (NASDAQ:CENT) stock hasn't experienced the best of times. The company beat earnings estimates earlier this month, but that hasn't made much of a difference as its shares are still trading lower by 28% since the close of April.

I think it's a matter of time before investors take note of the stock's value at hand; let's run through its prospects.





Earnings

It shouldn't be a surprise that the company beat its third-quarter earnings expectations. Central Garden & Pet blasted through estimates with $1.04 billion in reported revenue (up 24.8% year over year) and also beat earnings per share estimates by 29 cents.

Central to the company's current success is reopening purchases, mainly lawn and pet supplies. Furthermore, digitalization of its supply chain and sales channels has resulted in top-line growth and an Ebitda improvement of 41.20% year over year.

Value drivers

Central Garden & Pet is determined to establish itself as a market leader in the lawn, garden and pet supplies space. Recent improvements in sales channels, robust operating efficiency and broader product ranges could allow it to become a future price maker and assert dominance.

An intelligent acquisition strategy is another significant value-add. The company has completed more than 50 vertical and horizontal acquisitions since 1992. I firmly believe we're starting to see operating synergies come together, which sets it up to sustain its impressive financial results witnessed over the past year.

Valuation

The stock's value is there for everyone to see. The price-earnings ratio of 13.32 is undervalued by 26% relative to the sector, while the PEG ratio of 0.28 suggests that company growth is leading share price growth at the moment.

Absolute valuation metrics are also in check. I looked at the company's asset base, which suggests the stock's fair price is $213.88, meaning it trades 365% below its fair value per share.

Central Garden & Pet Is Significantly Undervalued

Source: Author's calculations.

To consolidate the value debate, I'd like to point out the recent disconnect between the diluted earnings per share and the stock price. The stock has always held a high correlation with its diluted earnings per share, but the recent divergence could be a signal of a pullback opportunity. In addition, If you factor in its remaining $100 million share repurchase plan, earnings per share is only heading in one direction.

Final word

Central Garden & Pet has made positive changes to its business model, which are reflected in its earnings. The stock is significantly undervalued, so it's only a matter of time before investors latch on to the value at hand.

