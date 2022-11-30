Central High principal hospitalized after being slashed by student with a knife

PROVIDENCE — A teenage student severely slashed Central High School Principal Robert DiMuccio with a knife Wednesday, police say, sending the principal to the hospital.

DiMuccio sustained a severe laceration to his forearm while trying to control students fighting at Central High School around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Providence Police Detective Maj. David Lapatin. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and treated for the non-life threatening injury.

The student was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and was referred to Family Court.

According to Lapatin, DiMuccio was injured while attempting to disarm the student, who had descended the stairs while holding a knife. DiMuccio made an attempt to grab the student and the struggle moved from the bottom of the stairs through a doorway and continued outdoors.

Providence School Resource Officer Chris Brown found DiMuccio holding onto the student, Lapatin said. The principal grabbed the students hands and the knife fell to the ground. It was clear, at that point, that DiMuccio was injured, Lapatin said.

According to Lapatin, the student with the knife had been attacked by four other, unarmed, students immediately preceding the confrontation with DiMuccio. Police are continuing to investigate that altercation.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Central High Principal Robert DiMuccio slashed by student with a knife