Central High School in Phoenix locked down; school says all students safe

Central High School was locked down early Friday afternoon as officers responded to a fight and "possible popping sounds," the Phoenix Police Department said.

Xavier College Preparatory, Brophy College Preparatory and Phoenix Coding Academy were also locked down as a precaution, police said around 12:40 p.m. The lockdown ended a little after 2:30 p.m. after officers found no gun or evidence that a shot was fired, police said, adding an investigation was ongoing as students were released. Phoenix police said they were searching Central High room by room.

Phoenix Union High School District had posted on Twitter that all students were safe and shortly before 2 p.m., Brophy called parents to tell them students would be released.

It "is out of an abundance of caution that we are keeping students in lockdown until we have cleared the entire campus," police said in a tweet sent just after 2 p.m.

The campus was cleared by 3:30 p.m. while Central Avenue was closed near the high school, which is between Indian School and Camelback roads. Police said once the lockdown ended, students were sent to Central and Glenrosa avenues to meet with parents.

The district asked parents to stay away from the school during the lockdown.

An argument escalated into a fight, Assistant Police Chief Sean Connelly said during a press briefing. A child made the initial call about a potential shooting, according to Connelly. Multiple 911 calls from students and parents were made about the incident, Superintendent Chad Geston said at the press briefing.

There was no assigned officer on campus, according to Connelly.

The district also said in a tweet that one person was transported by first responders during the lockdown due to heat-related stress. A couple of students were affected by the heat, while a third student had a hand injury, Geston said.

Ayanna Hamilton contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Central High School, other schools in Phoenix locked down