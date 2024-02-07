Central High senior who 'made a difference' named Boys & Girls Clubs' Youth of the Year

Central High School senior Nicolas "Nic" Wetzel hugs his brother after he was named the 2024 Youth of the Year at a luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at the Barley House at Moon City Crossing.

At first Nicolas "Nic" Wetzel viewed the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield almost dismissively. It was just somewhere to go after school and during the summer because his parents were working long hours.

That view changed quickly and dramatically.

"It has meant almost everything to me," said Wetzel, 18. "It ended up being my favorite place to go. I met amazing people who helped me realize who I was."

The Central High School senior — who became a member at age 8 — was named the 2024 Youth of the Year at a packed luncheon Wednesday at the Barley House at Moon City Crossing.

"It means that all of the years I've been at the club means something," he said at the ceremony. "I made a difference."

The annual award includes a $16,000 scholarship, which Wetzel plans to use studying criminal psychology and forensics at Missouri State University.

Wetzel admitted he'd been suppressing worries about how to pay for college and planned to take out loans, in addition to any grants and scholarships. Now, that may not be necessary.

"This means a lot," he said. "It is going to get me through college."

Each year, the club recognizes 10 Youth of the Year finalists for their leadership skills, high academic achievement, community service and the obstacles they have overcome.

The finalists were asked, in a video played before the award, what message they had for younger club members and Wetzel said "respect yourself" and "be who you are."

Mike Hoppman, president of Partners In Education, announced the annual award and said of Wetzel: "Nic is bright, trustworthy and he leads with integrity."

In April, he will compete at the state level in Jefferson City, where the winner will receive an additional scholarship of $2,000, and a chance to compete at the regional and national level.

Before any awards were handed out, Brandy Harris, chief executive officer of the Springfield clubs, spoke directly to all the student leaders in the room.

"You are capable. You are smart. You truly have the ability to change the world and this community," she said. "And, most important, you are enough, no matter how many times you tell yourself you're not, you are."

She also offered a personal message for each finalists for the 2024 Youth of the Year and the Junior Youth of the Year.

"I cannot wait to see how you change the world," she said. "Thank you for choosing Boys & Girls Club as your space to learn and grow."

Annual awards

Additional awards were given out at the 2024 Youth of the Year luncheon, including:

Youth of the Year − Nicolas "Nic" Wetzel, Central High School, $16,000 scholarship

Great Futures Award − Madison Borg, Hillcrest High School, $8,000 scholarship

Alumni Association Award − Hunter Johnson, Central High School, $2,000 scholarship

Junior Youth of the Year Award − Carlee Gibson, Pershing Middle School, $250

Junior Future Leader Award − Jazmyn Brandyberry, Pleasant View Middle School, $100

Junior Rising Star Award − Silas Dalton, Pershing Middle School, $50

