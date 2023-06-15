Central High student athlete charged with first-degree assault in strangulation incident

A Central High School student who allegedly grabbed a fellow student from behind, placed him in a chokehold and strangled him until he lost consciousness has been charged with a felony.

OmarQuiyon Levantez Bryant, 18, of Springfield, was recently charged with first-degree assault, which is reserved for suspects who allegedly attempt to kill or cause serious physical injury to another person.

If convicted, the teenager could face 10 years to life in prison.

The incident reportedly occurred on school property on the evening of Dec. 12, which was a Monday.

The following morning, before the first bell, school police were notified by assistant principals about the alleged assault. It was unclear why it had not been reported the previous evening.

Court documents used to charge Bryant said the incident was captured on the school camera system, which also records audio.

The video showed Bryant "ambushing" the male victim from behind.

"Bryant is heard yelling threats while he quickly places victim's neck in a chokehold. Bryant is seen taking victim to the ground, further tightening his hold on victim by securing his legs with his own, before Bryant strangles the victim into a state of unconscious," the officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

A witness told the officer that Bryant repeatedly threatened to kill the victim while "actively strangling him," the document stated.

Another witness said it took "great effort" for two adult staff members to "pry Bryant off the victim" even after the victim was unconscious.

Bryant was enrolled at Central and a senior on the basketball team at the time of the incident, which occurred in the presence of other students.

The victim was evaluated in an emergency room, although there was no information in the document about how he got there. The victim suffered a concussion and neck contusions.

Court documents said following the incident, the parents of the victim — fearing for his well-being — kept him home from school.

The News-Leader reached out to Springfield Public Schools for comment about the incident and to ask what action was taken.

“The actions described in the probable cause statement are absolutely unacceptable. We appreciate our administrators and school police for their swift and professional handling of this incident," said Stephen Hall, chief communications officer for the district.

"Privacy laws restrict our ability to share specific details in this matter. From a directory standpoint, we can confirm that a student with the name in question attended Central High School and graduated in December 2022."

Hall said disciplinary action is confidential. He said student discipline policies outlined in the student handbook note "conduct of this nature can result in a range of disciplinary action — up to 10 days of out-of-school suspension by the building administrator, with the possibility of a review meeting and additional consequences based on the facts surrounding the issue."

A warrant for Bryant's arrest was issued June 9. According to online court records, an open court bond amount was set for $25,000.

The court also determined that to ensure the safety of the victim and others, Bryant should be placed under house arrest and be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

