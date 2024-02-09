Central IL enjoys time outside as weather improves

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a brutal few weeks of freezing temps and gray landscapes, the weather in Central Illinois is finally easing up.

People were out at Blair Park in Urbana on Thursday to take advantage of the spring-like weather. Kids were on the playground after school, including Gabriel Peterson, who said it’s been a while since he’s been able to do that.

“It actually feels really nice. I like the breeze. I really like it. I love going to the park,” Peterson said.

Our weather team says this first week of February has been warmest in 25 years. This time last year, it was 58 degrees, and in 2022, it was 21 degrees.

