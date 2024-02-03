Central IL man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, impersonating police

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man was arrested in connection with multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a child and impersonating a police officer.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, 22-year-old Nicholas Millman of Taylorville was arrested for Criminal Sexual Assault, Sexual Exploitation of Child, Grooming, Harassment and Impersonating a Police Officer.

Police took Millman into custody without incident, where he was then transported to the Taylorville Police Department. Subsequent interviews resulted in Millman confessing.

“The arrest brings closure to the affected family, and the victim can now begin the process of moving forward,” said department Chief Dwayne Wheeler.

