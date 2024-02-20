Central IL teens to represent Illinois 4-H at D.C. summit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Central Illinois teens were chosen to represent Illinois 4-H next month at the Ignite by 4-H Summit in Washington D.C.

Lydia Heren of Champaign County and Daniel Surowka of Vermilion County are among 18 Illinois youth leaders who will be heading to the summit on March 13-17. During that time, they will get to experience engaging panels, respected speakers, workshops, entertainment, and connect with other 4-H delegates from across the country.

This is the second year that the event will be held as a “super” summit, combining all interest tracks: STEM, agri-science, healthy living, career readiness, and emotional well-being. In previous years, the event was split into four different summits. Heren and Surowka will represent under the STEM track.

The summit will present an opportunity for youth to explore career paths and make a positive impact on their communities.

For more information on 4-H in Champaign or Vermilion County, visit go.illinois.edu/CFIV4H, contact Mynda Tracy at mynda@illinois.edu, or call 217-333-7672 in Champaign or 217-442-8615 in Danville.

