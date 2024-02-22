Central Illinois pharmacies affected by software cybersecurity issue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pharmacies across the nation are struggling to fill some prescriptions with a network outage of a key software.

Carle confirmed its pharmacies are affected by the service outage.

“All Carle retail pharmacies in the Champaign-Urbana area are temporarily unable to process prescriptions due to a vendor, Optum Change Healthcare’s, network connectivity issues,” a statement from Carle reads. “These issues are causing delays at pharmacies across the country and disruption is expected to last through the day. It may be possible to transfer urgently needed prescriptions to another pharmacy. Contact your local Carle Health pharmacy if you need immediate service.”

Cybersecurity ‘issue’ disrupting some pharmacies

Other local pharmacies affected Thursday by Change Healthcare’s outage include Danville’s Polyclinic Pharmacy and Hudson’s Drug and Hallmark Shop. Both of those pharmacies later had their services restored.

In a statement to WCIA’s sister station KDVR, United Healthcare, Change Healthcare’s parent company, said the network interruption is specific to Change.

“UnitedHealth Group identified a suspected nation-state associated cyber security threat actor had gained access to some of the Change Healthcare information technology systems,” UnitedHealth wrote in its statement. “The Company has retained leading security experts, is working with law enforcement and notified customers, clients and certain government agencies.”

If you’re unsure if your pharmacy is impacted, call ahead before picking up a prescription.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.