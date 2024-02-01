Central Indiana drivers, package handlers not affected by global layoff

The 3,800 UPS drivers and package handlers in central Indiana who are represented by the Teamsters Union are safe from the global layoffs of 12,000 employees that the company announced Tuesday.

Union represented employees are not a part of Tuesday's layoff announcement, said UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer.

Teamsters Local 135 President Dustin Roach said the guild doesn't anticipate layoffs coming. The local covers UPS employees in Indianapolis, Plainfield, Muncie, Centerville, Versailles, Bloomington, Marion, Anderson and Columbus.

"We're going to protect our members' contractual rights and hold the company accountable should they decide to go down the path of layoffs in our jurisdiction," Roach said.

It's unclear if any managers in the region will be affected.

UPS declined to provide a breakdown of where the layoffs are taking place.

The company blamed declining profit as the reason for the layoffs.

“In 2023, dynamic external and economic conditions led to lower volume and a more than $9 billion decline in revenue year over year," according a spokesperson for UPS. "As a result, today UPS announced plans to right-size its global staffing and eliminate roughly 12,000 jobs around the world over the next several months. The company will provide support to all affected employees, including severance packages and outplacement assistance.”

The company announced in January that it will eliminate one of the four shifts at its 81st Street facility on the west side of Indianapolis. The company is working to provide opportunities for those impacted by the shift closure, said Mayer.

