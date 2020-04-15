NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Purchase of Global Central Intravenous Catheter Market Report,

Receive a FREE Copy of Market Impact of COVID-19 on Businesses.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882091/?utm_source=PRN







The central intravenous catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019–2025.



The growing prevalence of chronic disorders and the increasing hospital-acquired infection cases are leading to the high adoption of central intravenous catheters (CIVC) across the world. According to the CDSC, there are more than 4,000 patients with bacteremia in the UK and Wales annually. Similarly, in the US, approximately 850,000 catheter-related infections occur per annum with more than 50,000 reported as bacteremia occurring in intensive care units. This increasing infection cause is influencing the adoption of anti-microbial coated CVCs as they reduce the infection and provide high-quality care to end-users. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and blood-borne diseases owing to needle stick injuries has prompted companies to develop microbial resistant and biocompatible material CIVCs with enhanced safety features. Therefore, increasing safety awareness is likely to increase the growth of the global central intravenous catheters market.



Implantable catheter ports are particularly useful for repeated medical injections, blood sampling or transfusion, blood derivatives and total parenteral nutrition, and chemotherapy. The growth in the cancer population is increasing the adoption of implantable ports as they are compatible with cancer therapy and chemotherapy. The high adoption has attracted several vendors to manufacture high-quality implantable ports to avoid infections and other complications. However, the usage of these ports could complicate the usage of other medical devices such as MRI and scanning devices, thereby hindering the growth of the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the central intravenous catheter market during the forecast period:

• High Demand for Multi-lumen IV Catheters

• Increasing Application of CVCs to Administrate Chemotherapy

• Growing Usage of Anti-microbial Coated Catheters



The study considers the present scenario of the central intravenous catheter market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Central Intravenous Catheter Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed market segmentation by product, design, usage, end-users, and geography. The PICC segment is growing due to the higher demand for safety Intravenous (IV) catheters such as PICCs than conventional ones to avoid medical complications and infection risks. The demand is also growing as PICCs avoid needle stick injuries and decrease contamination as they are placed peripherally in the central vein.



The CVCs segment is growing at a significant rate due to the availability of advanced CVCs that are microbial and kink resistant. These CVCs enable easy central venous access for infusion therapy for the long term, which is increasing their usage. The growing awareness of advanced CVCs, which are reliable and accurate for infusions is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, increasing geriatric patients and the growing incidence of cancer and chronic diseases are driving CVC sales.



The single lumen catheters segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The segment is growing on account of the increasing demand for conventional CVCs that are generally single lumens and used for short-term infusion therapy. Single lumen design facilitates single access to the central veins for the infusion of drugs, medicines, and blood infusion. Vendors are offering innovative single lumen CIVCs that are microbial resistant to reduce infections.

Double lumen tubes are used for dual central venous access for drugs, medication, and blood sampling purposes. Advances in technology, especially the use of biocompatible materials, are increasing applications among pediatric patients. Double lumen catheters are preferred on a large scale among cancer patients as they suffer from other comorbidities such as gastrointestinal disorders.



The acute use segment is growing at a faster rate due to the increasing hospital admission for short-term medication. Patients suffering from acute conditions prefer PICCs and non-tunneled CVCs as they are suitable substitutes over other peripheral catheters and avoid contamination and other bloodstream infection. This is driving the usage of CIVCs for the short-term in acute conditions. Similarly, the intermediate & long-term segment is growing due to the increase in hospital admissions and the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer. A cancer patient requires continuous chemotherapy; therefore, the use of CIVCs as long-term treatment is recommended to avoid multiple insertions and infection risks. The introduction of advanced CIVCs such as Cook Spectrum Turbo-Ject Power-Injectable PICC is driving the demand among end-users, thereby boosting the growth of CIVCs.



Hospitals are the major revenue contributors to the global central intravenous catheter Market. All hospitals and clinics use CIVCs to withdraw blood or fluid samples and administer drugs and chemotherapy. In recent years, the usage of multi-lumen catheters in emergency and inpatient settings for blood collection and drug administration has become popular due to high efficiency. The purchase of CIVCs is high at hospitals and other medical facilities. Also, the increasing adoption of implantable ports to reduce infection rates and facilitate high-quality care is driving the demand in hospitals.



Ambulatory care settings (ACS) are the second major end-users for CIVCs. They provide advanced healthcare facilities to patients. They offer surgical and therapeutic services that do not require extended hospitalization. There is a high demand for CIVCs in ACS, as large volumes of fluids and medicines can be infused using these catheters, Also, chemotherapy treatment can be initiated using CIVCs. The use of small gauge catheters is advised for effective delivery of the prescribed therapy, thereby influencing the market growth for CIVCS.



Market Segmentation by Product

• PICC

• CVC

• Implantable Ports

Market Segmentation by Design

• Single Lumen CIVC

• Double Lumen CIVC

• Multi Lumen CIVC

Market Segmentation by Usage

• Acute

• Intermediate & Long-term Use

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals

• ACS

• Others



Insights by Geography



The North American market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for safety and advanced CIVCs. As healthcare professionals and patients are looking to reduce the incidence of NSIs, bloodstream infections, and other complications. North America has advanced hospital infrastructure and facilities, which focus on avoiding infections, cross-contamination and provide high patient safety by opting for microbial resistant central intravenous catheters.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with improved healthcare infrastructure, is driving the European CIVC market. The increasing availability of technologically advanced anti-infective and microbial-resistant catheters for drug administration, nutrition, and blood samples, and chemotherapy in Western European countries is bolstering the growth of the CIVCs market in the region. Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and Spain are the major revenue generators in the region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK



Insights by Vendors



The global central intravenous catheter market is moderately fragmented and is characterized by the presence of global, regional, and local vendors offering a broad range of central IV catheters. Established vendors capture significant market shares; however, they are witnessing intense competition from several local and regional vendors that offer central IV catheters at competitive prices. Vendors are offering PICCs, tunneled and non-tunneled CIVCs, and implantable ports and are competing in terms of cost, safety features, convenience, marketing strategies, and distribution channels. BD, AngioDynamics, Teleflex, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Vygon, and Smiths Medical are the key vendors in the market. Moreover, vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.



Prominent Vendors

• BD

• AngioDynamics

• Teleflex

• Braun Melsungen

• Cook Medical

• Vygon

• Smiths Medical

Other Vendors

• Vogt Medical Vertrieb

• Merit Medical Systems

• ICU Medical

• Argon Medical Devices

• Henan Tuoren Medical Device

• TROGE MEDICAL

• SILMAG

• Lepu Medical

• Kimal

• Amecath Medical Technologies

• Bactiguard

• Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

• Intra Special Catheters

• Biosensors International



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the central intravenous catheter market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882091/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-central-intravenous-catheters-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-over-5-during-the-period-20192025-301040933.html

SOURCE Reportlinker