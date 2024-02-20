Central Iowa car chase, with speeds up to 140 mph, ends in crash, arrest

Kyle Werner, Des Moines Register
An Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed car chase through central Iowa that started late Monday night.

The chase began after a 2023 Chevy Camaro was pulled over by Iowa State Patrol and West Des Moines police for speeding on Interstate 80 at Hickman Road. The driver gave police a false name and then sped off, according to court documents.

The chase headed east, reaching up to 140 miles an hour, and ended in a crash near the exit ramp for Highway T22 in Jasper County.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla, spokesperson for the Iowa State Patrol, said the driver was taken to a local hospital before being taken into custody.

The driver is a felon and has active warrants for burglary in Florida, court documents say.

The man smelled of marijuana and showed signs of being impaired. Law enforcement also located a substance resembling marijuana in the vehicle and rounds and a magazine for a 9mm handgun, court documents say.

The driver is facing five charges including eluding law enforcement, owning a gun as a felon, possession of marijuana, operating under the influence and providing false identification. The driver also is facing multiple traffic-related offenses.

