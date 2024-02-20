Central Iowa car chase, with speeds up to 140 mph, ends in crash, arrest

An Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed car chase through central Iowa that started late Monday night.

The chase began after a 2023 Chevy Camaro was pulled over by Iowa State Patrol and West Des Moines police for speeding on Interstate 80 at Hickman Road. The driver gave police a false name and then sped off, according to court documents.

The chase headed east, reaching up to 140 miles an hour, and ended in a crash near the exit ramp for Highway T22 in Jasper County.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla, spokesperson for the Iowa State Patrol, said the driver was taken to a local hospital before being taken into custody.

More: Suspect in Iowa trooper's death may have goaded traffic stop

The driver is a felon and has active warrants for burglary in Florida, court documents say.

The man smelled of marijuana and showed signs of being impaired. Law enforcement also located a substance resembling marijuana in the vehicle and rounds and a magazine for a 9mm handgun, court documents say.

The driver is facing five charges including eluding law enforcement, owning a gun as a felon, possession of marijuana, operating under the influence and providing false identification. The driver also is facing multiple traffic-related offenses.

Kyle Werner is a reporter with the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Central Iowa car chase, with speeds up to 140 mph, ends in crash