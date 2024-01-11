Central Iowa is under a winter storm warning through Friday. What this means for Ames.

Nathan Cook removes snow from the sidewalk after receiving almost 9 inches of snow in a winter storm on Northwestern Avenue, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.,

More snow is coming, with sub-zero temperatures and high winds to follow.

The City of Ames is enlisting the help of the Bridge Home and the Ames Police Department to make sure residents are safe in preparation for an elongated stretch of extreme winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in central Iowa for the next two days. The warning will be in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to midnight on Friday.

This storm comes on the heels of a front that swept through Story and Boone County Monday night, dumping nine inches of snow in Ames and 10.2 inches in the City of Boone.

⚠️Winter Storm Warning for most of Iowa tonight-Friday



❄️Widespread 6-10" of light, fluffy snow

🌬️Strong NW winds creating significant blowing/drifting with near whiteout conditions Friday afternoon

🥶Dangerous cold Friday night through the weekend and early next week#iawx pic.twitter.com/mH5IfWiTPb — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 11, 2024

How much snow will Ames get?

The second winter storm in four days will hit Story County Thursday evening.

Central Iowa residents can expect heavy snow to arrive by 6 p.m. tonight. Officials predict five to 10 inches, likely sending the week's snow total well beyond one foot.

Ice is expected to accumulate to a light glaze in southeast Iowa. Ames residents can expect a 100 percent chance of snow through at least 6 a.m. Friday with a steady stream continuing through the early evening.

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are also expected, causing significant blowing and drifting snow and blizzard-like conditions once the snow has stopped.

With more winter weather on the way, here's a good reminder to NEVER try to pass a snowplow (or multiple snowplows working in tandem) on the shoulder. It probably won't end well for you and could endanger everyone else on the road. pic.twitter.com/1oxb0isHdq — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) January 11, 2024

Travel may be impacted as blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to near white-out conditions later Friday and into Saturday. The hazardous conditions will greatly affect drivers on Friday morning and evening, and impacts will extend into at least early Saturday.

Here comes the cold

Round two will be followed by extreme cold. The weekend is expected to boast temperatures as low as 20 degrees below freezing, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph in Ames on Saturday. High temperatures are expected to hover below zero through Tuesday, with Saturday's high of five degrees quickly nose-diving to -13 overnight. Sunday's high is expected to top off at minus six with an overnight low of negative 19.

Though no additional snow or wind is expected, caucus night Monday, Jan. 15 in Ames could see temperatures as low as 16 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Up-to-the-minute road conditions can be found at the Iowa DOT's website, which includes detailed updates for all highways and interstates in Iowa.

Warm shelter for those in need

The city is working with the Bridge Home to help those in need during this winter storm. Ames Public Relations Officer Susan Gwiasda said the city will send those found in need of shelter this weekend to the local agency, and the Ames Police Department has already reached out to the Bridge Center for pre-planning.

City of Ames prepares to brave the storm

A city of Ames snow ordinance will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Red and white signs mark snow routes. Vehicles must be moved to off-street parking or to streets that are not designated snow routes.

The ordinance will remain until the streets are completely plowed and the snow has stopped, likely until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The city previously issued a snow ordinance on Monday for the first significant snow event this winter. Gwiasda said there was a good response earlier this week with successful plowing and little ticketing.

She emphasized moving cars off the streets to help the snowplow drivers.

"It's going to be harder to keep the streets clear with temperatures dropping and high wind," Gwiasda said. "Snowplow drivers don't have an easy job, especially when they're in those tight corners; it is a huge help to not have to plow around cars."

