Central Jersey police officers suing data brokers over Daniel's Law privacy protections

Four Central Jersey police officers have joined the rush of lawsuits against online data brokers who they allege are breaking Daniel's Law by disclosing the home addresses of law enforcement officers.

The officers from Plainfield, Franklin (Somerset) and Rahway have joined with others and the Atlas Data Privacy Corp. in filing lawsuits against the data brokers in Middlesex County Superior Court claiming they and their family members are in danger because their home addresses are publicly available.

Daniel's Law was adopted after 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed at his North Brunswick home in 2020 when a man, posing as a delivery person, shot him at his family's front door. His father was also critically wounded, but the target had been Daniel's mother, New Jersey District Court Judge Esther Salas. The gunman had been a lawyer in her courtroom and found her personal information on the internet.

Daniel's Law bans both public and private entities from disclosing personal information about judicial officials, child protective service investigators, law enforcement officers and their immediate relatives living with them.

The Central Jersey police officers in the lawsuit include Plainfield officer Edwin Maldonado, Franklin officer Patrick Colligan and husband-and-wife Rahway officers, Scott and Justyna Maloney.

The lawsuits detail threats made against the officers because of their police work.

For example, according to the lawsuit, Maldonado was forced to relocate his family after he received multiple death threats from members of the MS-13 gang.

When the relocation to safeguard his family was successful, the lawsuit says, gang members then targeted his mother and intended to burn down her home but set fire to an adjacent building by mistake.

Colligan. who also served as president of the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association, installed a surveillance camera and alarm system at his home and trained his spouse and children about how to respond to an attack on their home after receiving threats of violence to him and his family.

Both Maloneys received threats after Officer Justyna Maloney was in a YouTube video of her response to a call of a suspicious person at the Rahway Motor Vehicle Commission office. The individual was an online content creator who films himself debating Constitutional rights with responding police officers.

Though the encounter ended with no charges, the lawsuit says the video was "selectively edited" and posted to YouTube. Almost immediately after the video was posted, Maloney was targeted by viewers and her husband, a sergeant, was identified and became a target.

The lawsuit says links to the data broker websites publicly disclosed their home address and unlisted telephone numbers, resulting in dozens of threatening phone calls and text messages.

According to the lawsuit, one of the text messages sent to Sgt. Maloney demanded money and if he did not pay, his family would "pay in blood."

He then received a video of three individuals in ski masks armed with handguns and assault rifles repeating the extortion demands, the lawsuit says. In that video, one person points a rifle at the camera and says the sergeant's family is "going to get (their) heads cut off."

Weeks later, the lawsuit continues, one of the officers' neighbors saw two ski-masked people parked a block away. The neighbor called police and the two men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Video surveillance showed the two men circling the officers' home, when Officer Maloney and her two young children were at home.

The other offices who filed the suit include an anonymous North Jersey policeman, an anonymous correctional officer, a police officer in Point Pleasant and William Sullivan, past president of the union representing state correctional officers.

Atlas Privacy, a cybersecurity and consumer data protection company, has joined the officers in the lawsuits.

"Our goal is to ensure these companies comply with the law and change their behavior going forward. What these officers, troopers, and prosecutors hope for is what anyone in their shoes would want for themselves and their families — to feel safe and protected,” Atlas Privacy said in a statement to the USA Network.

Despite Daniel's Law being passed on both the state and federal levels, not only do the "data brokers wantonly and repeatedly disregard the law, but they also demonstrate a callousness towards the well-being of those serve," according to the lawsuits filed by the Newark law firm, Genova Burns

"Our judges, law enforcement officers and prosecutors should receive the full measure of protection afforded to them under the same laws they enforce for the safety of all citizens," the lawsuits argue.

Among the data brokers named in the lawsuit are 6Sensensights, Giant Partners, DM Group, InsideRe, MyLife.com, Enformion, Social Catfish, Attom Data Solution, and The Lifetime Value Co.

