Central Kentucky authorities arrest man wanted for a murder in Virginia, officials say

A murder suspect out of Roanoke, Va., was arrested in Frankfort Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kai Lasana, 30, was wanted for charges of murder, use of a firearm during a felony and burglary in connection to a killing that happened in July 2019, according to the U.S. Marshals. Earlier this week U.S. Marshals informed the Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force that Lasana may be residing in Frankfort and the task force began searching for him.

The task force is sponsored by the U.S. Marshals Service and features personnel from several agencies, including the Marshals Service, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Covington Police Department, the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office, the Ludlow Police Department, the Lexington Police Department and the Kentucky Probation and Parole Office.

On Wednesday, the task force was conducting surveillance on a local business and spotted Lasana in a vehicle.

Lasana was pulled over by Frankfort police and arrested without incident. Lasana is currently being held at the Franklin County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Virginia.