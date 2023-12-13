Central Kentucky Cajun/Creole restaurant closing. Diners can still enjoy a last brunch

A popular Central Kentucky Cajun/Creole restaurant announced its last day of business will be Christmas Eve.

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen at 135 E. Main St. in Georgetown will shut down after five years. In a Facebook post, owner and chef Greg Scott blamed the rising cost of supplies and labor.

Scott also said the restaurant’s lease was up “and this just seemed like the right time. I’m a little tired and want to go back to being retired for a while.”

The restaurant’s last service will be Sunday brunch on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, according to the post.

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen’s Crawfish Etouffee featuring domestic crawfish simmered in a rich seafood stock with a deep dark brown roux.

Broussard’s Delta Kitchen serves Delta-inspired dishes like seafood diablo, crawfish etouffee and Chef Greg Scott’s grandmother’s meatloaf in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, July 21, 2022.

In the post, Scott said “the restaurant simply cannot sustain itself any longer. ... I want to thank all of our loyal customers for 5 years of smiles and good times. This has been a great adventure and I made many new friends. I owe a large debt of gratitude to my crew, most have been with me since day one. This is truly the best group I’ve worked with in 50 years in this business.

“So if you’ve enjoyed Broussard’s in the past or always wanted to come visit, please do over the next 2 weeks. It’s our last chance to share a meal, some drinks and a good time together,” Scott said. “Thanks for all the great memories. Happy trails to all of you, until we meet again.”

Broussards Delta Kitchen owner and Chef Greg Scott started the Cajun and Creole recipe lead Georgetown restaurant after running a pizza shop in Wilmore then decided to move to a larger project in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The Georgetown restaurant was known for using the Cajun and Creole recipes Scott learned from his grandmother as a child during summer visits to Louisiana. Grandmother Broussard was the restaurant’s namesake.

Scott, a well-traveled chef and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York and Rice University in Texas, worked at several hotels and resorts, including the Greenbrier in West Virginia before he retired. He originally opened a country inn in Virginia before selling it and moving to Lexington.

He opened Sims’ Pizzeria and Ice Cream Parlor in Wilmore before launching Broussard’s in 2019.