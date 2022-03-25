Central Kentucky fire chief indicted on sexual abuse, trespassing charges

The fire chief in Jessamine County has been indicted on misdemeanor charges of sexual abuse and trespassing.

Michael Rupard, 59, who is listed as the chief of the Jessamine County Fire District on the district’s website, was indicted this week on one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree criminal trespass, Jessamine District Court records indicate.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 13.

Court records also show that a woman sought a temporary interpersonal protective order against Rupard in January.

His attorney, John Reynolds, said his only comment was the following statement: “The allegations are false and are unfortunately politically motivated. My client and I are looking forward to our day in court.”