Central Kentucky man accused of shooting his wife in the head, court records say

A man from Berea has been charged with attempted murder — domestic violence after he allegedly shot his wife in the head, according to court documents.

Police were dispatched to a home on Logston Heights at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from someone about a shooting, according to the Berea Police Department. Arriving officers detained Aaron Clark, 38, without incident after he surrendered.

Clark told police he and his wife got into a verbal altercation, according to an arrest citation. The woman told Clark she was going to get an emergency protective order and have him removed from the house before Clark grabbed a 9 mm pistol and shot her in the head, according to court records.

The woman was transported to the hospital. Police said she was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

It’s unknown if anyone else was home during the shooting, police said.

Clark is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.