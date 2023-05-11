Central Kentucky man admits to stabbing another, says it was stupid afterwards, records say

A Richmond man was arrested and charged with assault after stabbing another man repeatedly Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police received a report of a fight in the parking lot of the Bluegrass Barrel House on K Street at about 9:45 p.m. A 22-year-old man was stabbed in the chest three times by Kevin Sanders, 19, according to police.

The victim was sent to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, court documents say. Richmond police said Hudson was in stable condition Thursday morning.

Several people on the scene identified Sanders as the assailant and said he locked himself inside his home nearby on K Street, court documents say. Officers were able to get Sanders to leave his home and he was detained.

Sanders was found with the knife used in the assault, according to court documents. It was about 2.75 inches long.

After being arrested, Sanders told police the fight between him and the victim was mutual, court documents say. Sanders was walking away after the fight ended when the other man charged at him and tried to tackle him, Sanders alleged.

Sanders responded by stabbing him in the left side of his torso, court documents say. Sanders said he stabbed him because he thought the man might try to hold him down while his friends attack him, according to court records.

The victim’s two brothers attacked Sanders after the stabbing, court documents say. He allegedly said he did not stab them because he didn’t want to hurt anyone else.

Sanders admitted that stabbing Hudson was stupid and that he should not have done it, court documents say. The victim told police he didn’t know he was stabbed until someone told him he was bleeding.

Sanders was charged with first-degree assault and booked into the Madison County Detention Center, police said.