Central Kentucky man arrested after exchanging gunfire with sheriff’s deputies

A man has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on the 400 block of Bryant Benson Drive in Frankfort. Police said sheriff’s deputies were in the area looking for a suspect after previously receiving a report of shots fired on Devil’s Hollow Road.

Deputies found the suspect, 40-year-old William Morrison of Frankfort, on Bryant Benson Drive and gunfire was exchanged, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Morrison was arrested a short time after the shooting.

No injuries were reported, according to Frankfort police.

“This investigation could have been much different and much more difficult to write. We have a lot to be thankful for today,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “This is one of those times we should reflect on the blessings we have.”

Morrison’s arrest citation says he tossed a stolen handgun into the woods while driving a vehicle on a suspended license. He has been convicted of stolen firearm crimes on four separate occasions.

Morrison was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence, according to Frankfort police. He is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center.

Frankfort police is conducting an ongoing investigation into the shooting.