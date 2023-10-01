Central Kentucky man arrested after trying to hit officer’s car during traffic stop, cops say

A Nicholasville man was arrested on eight charges Sunday, including attempted murder of a police officer, after he attempted to hit a cruiser with an officer inside, authorities said.

Justin Riester, 32, was arrested early Sunday morning. He is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, driving on a suspended license, no registration, reckless driving, careless driving and speeding, according to online jail records.

Officers with the Harrodsburg Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Louisville Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they suspected Riester was driving under the influence, according to Cpl. Jarrod Duncan.

“(Riester) failed to yield to the traffic stop and continued on and during that he tried to veer left and attempted to strike the cruiser of officer that was alongside him,” Duncan told the Herald-Leader.

Duncan said officers worked with the Boyle County Attorney to confirm the charges which are under review at this time. Riester did not make contact with the officer’s cruiser, and there were no injuries to any officers or Riester.

Riester is being held in the Boyle County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.