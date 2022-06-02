Central Kentucky man charged with trying to set 2 buildings on fire

A Clark County man is facing an arson charge after attempting to set two buildings on fire, according to court documents.

Just after 5 a.m. Thursday, Winchester police were dispatched to a townhouse on Strode Station Circle for a possible structure fire, according to court records. The arriving officer spotted a stack of trash and wood sitting next to the building that appeared to be set on fire, and the Winchester Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

Shortly after, Winchester police received another report of a structure fire at the Rural King on Bypass Road, which is in close proximity to the townhouse. Court documents say police saw a large stack of packed straw on fire next to the Rural King, which caused damage to the building.

Court documents say that while on scene at the Rural King, police were dispatched back to the townhouse for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, police found William Strange, 40, trying to break into the back door of the building.

Strange admitted that he set fire to both buildings, according to his arrest citation. Strange was also found with drug paraphernalia, according to records.

Strange was charged with arson, attempted burglary, criminal mischief and drug paraphernalia possession, according to his arrest citation. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Thursday morning.