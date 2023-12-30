Central Kentucky man dies after accidental shooting, sheriff’s office says

A man from Stamping Ground died after being accidentally shot Friday afternoon, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a preliminary investigation indicates that the death of Jesse Louis Thompson was the result of “an accidental shooting within the household.”

Sgt. Robert Tackett said the sheriff’s office was called at 3:43 p.m., and Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tackett said it is a “sensitive investigation,” and Thompson did not shoot himself, but the sheriff’s office is not releasing further information about the incident.

The shooting happened on U.S. 227, the Georgetown News-Graphic reported.