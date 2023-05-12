Central Kentucky man dies of injuries sustained in pickup truck crash late last month

A 25-year-old man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash late last month.

Ezekiel Byrd died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 11:43 p.m. Thursday, the Fayette County coroner’s office said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Byrd suffered multiple blunt force injuries in a crash April 30 in Richmond, according to the coroner’s office.

Byrd was one of two people injured in a single-vehicle collision on Old U.S. 25 at The Crossing subdivision, according to a Facebook post by the Madison County sheriff’s office.

Byrd, of Berea, and another man were passengers in a Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Geremy Jones, 35, of Berea.

The sheriff’s office said Jones failed to negotiate a curve, and the truck went off the road, hit a utility pole and flipped multiple times at about 7:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said Byrd was ejected.

The other passenger was also taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office said Geremy Jones did not need medical treatment.

Court records show that Jones was charged in connection with a different crash just weeks before.

In that incident, Richmond police said they were called by a tow truck driver who said someone had called him at about 2:30 a.m. April 8 and told him that he had hit a corner too hard, flipped a truck and was stuck. The driver didn’t give the tow truck driver his name but told him where he wanted the truck dropped off. The tow truck driver contacted police because he was concerned about “the oddness of the situation,” police said in a uniform citation.

The police officer said he went to the scene on Bill Robertson Way in Richmond and found the “destroyed” truck, along with a damaged fence. Beer bottles were found close to the truck, according to police.

The officer said in the uniform citation that he went to the address on Old U.S. 25 that was provided to the tow truck driver and found Jones with a cut and dried blood on his forehead. The officer said Jones smelled of alcohol and fresh gasoline.

The officer said Jones told him he had “swerved to miss another truck” and that he didn’t know he was supposed to report the crash. Jones was arrested and charged with failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show.