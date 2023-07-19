Central Kentucky man helped launder millions in drug money. Now he’s headed to prison

A Georgetown man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for conspiring to launder at least $1.5 million from cocaine and fentanyl sales and promotional money laundering.

Demarkus Nemetz, 24, was senteced after he admitted to knowingly and voluntarily participating in a conspiracy to launder drug proceeds — at least $1.5 million but less than $3.5 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

After other conspirators distributed drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, Nemetz would collect the drug money, count and package the money, and then deliver the money to couriers for the larger drug trafficking organization, according to court documents.

During the investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized 7 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine, six firearms and about $650,000 in cash.

Eleven defendants were charged in the drug or money laundering conspiracies: six defendants plead guilty, including Nemetz, who pleaded guilty in November. Nemetz was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves Monday.

Three defendants were found guilty of conspiracy to launder drug money and promotional money laundering as the result of a trial in April 2023. All three are still awaiting sentencing. Two others have already been sentenced. Eduardo Hernandez Alfaro, of Lexington, was sentenced to more than six years and Humberto Saucedo-Salgado, also of Lexington, was sentenced to eight years.

Under federal law, Nemetz must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.