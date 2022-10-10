Central Kentucky man sentenced to 19 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend

A man who pleaded guilty in August to killing his former girlfriend was sentenced Monday to 19 years in prison for manslaughter.

James Allen Aubrey, 58, was sentenced following the 2020 death of his then-girlfriend, Karen Greenup, a 57-year-old Georgetown resident. Aubrey was initially charged with murder but accepted a plea agreement for reduced charges.

He received 15 years for first-degree manslaughter and four years for the two charges of possessing a gun as a felon. Those sentences were set to run consecutively.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, the same day his two-week trial was scheduled to begin.

At the time of the killing, police alleged that Aubrey fatally assaulted Greenup. Evidence collected at the scene showed Aubrey made attempts to clean up when he disassembled a handgun and threw it in the trash, according to court documents.

Suspect denied intent in deadly incident

Before Fayette Circuit Judge Jeffrey Taylor imposed Aubrey’s sentence, Aubrey filed several motions in an attempt to set aside his guilty plea. He claimed he had ineffective legal representation and that he involuntarily took the plea deal.

He claimed his counsel — attorneys Dan Parker and Shannon Brooks — did not inform him the manslaughter charge he pleaded guilty to was an intentional crime. He also claimed he was coerced into taking the plea by his attorneys.

“They withheld information that the crime I was pleading guilty to was an intentional crime,” he said in court Monday. “I didn’t intend to do anything like that. I was blackout drunk, and I don’t remember it, I had no intentions whatsoever to do that. To be labeled a monster of society, I am 58 years old, I am not a monster to society.”

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Aubrey McGuire said Aubrey never expressed these concerns at court proceedings when he accepted the plea, and the sentencing should move forward.

“This is the 11th hour, this is final sentencing, and the family is here,” she said.

Taylor denied Aubrey’s motions, ruling that Aubrey signed plea agreement paperwork and previously confirmed that he did not feel coerced, had ample time to speak with his lawyers and was fully able to understand the specifics of his plea.

‘Our loss is real. Our loss is forever.’

Several of Greenup’s loved ones gave victim statements, including her sister, brother-in-law, and former husband and father to their son.

Charleen Richie, Greenup’s sister, described her as dependable and funny, and said she loved to be with her family. She said her sister was willing to help anyone and could light up a room.

“The future holds many tears for me, but that is OK because it shows how much I love and miss her,” Richie said.

She spoke directly to Aubrey, who sobbed uncontrollably into his hands, refusing to look forward.

“You took advantage of her repeatedly, you bullied her, you threatened her and tried to control her,” she said. “What you don’t know is this, but she wrote down everything that happened, but when we found those, it was too late. You bullied people all your life to get the things you wanted, but now you are getting what you deserve.”

Johnny Applegate, Greenup’s brother-in-law, said in court that Aubrey beat Greenup’s body viciously and brutally to the point it brought a “seasoned, life-long mortician to tears.”

He said the family debated what justice would be for Greenup’s murder.

“Justice would be if she and her murderer would switch places,” he said.

Greenup’s former husband, James Greenup, read a statement aloud in court Monday. He also read a statement from his son.

Both recalled the moments leading up to finding the fate of Greenup, and the shock and devastation they felt after learning of her death.

“She will never see him at the alter with his bride, or get to play with her grandchildren,” he said. “I hope and pray you never enjoy another day of freedom.”

Attorneys: Aubrey feels remorse for actions

Parker said his client was overcome with emotions, and felt a lot of remorse for the actions.

“He knows that nothing he says or does can bring her back to life,” Parker said. “We all make mistakes, and this is a mistake that can’t be undone.”

When Aubrey received the opportunity to speak Monday, he called Greenup his “best friend in the world,” and said he had no idea what he did to her.

While crying, he said, “She meant everything to me, and I miss her so much.”