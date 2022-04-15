Central Kentucky man sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for child porn charges

A man from Georgetown received a 27-year prison sentence on Thursday after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Philip Abel, 36, was sentenced by a federal judge in Lexington Thursday after he previously pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct, according to the Department of Justice.

In addition to his prison time, Abel is also required to pay $15,000 in restitution, the DOJ said. He is required to serve 85% of his prison sentence, whichc would be nearly 23 years. He will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life after he’s released.

According to Abel’s plea agreement, he used Freenet, a file sharing network, to request files associated with the sexual exploitation of children. Law enforcement officials also found at least 30 deleted photos of pre-pubescent females in various sexual poses that were taken at Abel’s property.

Abel later admitted to the offenses. He pleaded guilty in September 2021.