Central Kentucky police allegedly find man carrying a gun on school property

A man from Madison County was arrested Sunday afternoon for carrying a gun onto school property in Berea, according to court documents.

Police received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after someone advised that a man was in possession of a handgun at the Berea Swimming Pool, which is in the same complex as multiple Berea schools and the Berea Board of Education. According to court documents, the man was 19-year-old Daniel Hays.

A police officer asked Hays if he was carrying a gun, and Hays refused to answer, according to an arrest citation. An officer eventually found a Glock handgun in Hays’ pocket and arrested him.

Hays’ arrest citation says the gun was loaded with a round chambered.

Hays is being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond, per court records.