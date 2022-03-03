Central Kentucky police investigate homicide. Public not in danger, cops say

The Frankfort Police Department was conducting a homicide investigation after discovering an unresponsive person on East Main Street Thursday morning.

Police initially didn’t describe the investigation as a homicide but changed that status later Thursday. The victim hadn’t been identified yet and police hadn’t released any suspect information as of Thursday afternoon.

“We want the public to know that there is no danger to individuals in the area,” Frankfort police said in a social media post Thursday.

Police said they would provide more information to the public as it became available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.