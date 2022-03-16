Central Kentucky police seize drugs, guns at home near an elementary school

A Frankfort man is facing nine charges after investigators allegedly found guns and drugs in his house during a search earlier this week.

The Frankfort Police Department served a search warrant at a home near Collins Lane Elementary School on Monday and seized a large amount of narcotics, according to a Facebook post published by the police department. The search warrant was executed at a home in the 500 block of Poa Drive, which is within 1,000 feet of the school, according to an arrest citation.

Investigators found an AR-15, a Glock pistol, a Taurus Judge pistol and more than $1,200 in cash, according to police. They also allegedly found about 7.4 pounds of marijuana, 3.8 grams of cocaine, 16.3 grams of ecstasy, 320 dose units of Xanax, 65 dose units of oxycodone, 16.3 grams of mushrooms, THC wax and vape pens.

Police said they also found assorted drug paraphernalia.

Dante Morris, 34, was arrested Monday evening and charged with numerous drug and gun offenses, according to court documents. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.