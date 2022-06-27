Central Kentucky police still investigating deadly weekend shooting. Suspect identified.

Frankfort police are still investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning near Tractor Supply in Frankfort, according to police. Responding officers found Dustin Northington, 41, dead on scene. Northington was a Frankfort resident, police said.

Police said a suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, but police did not release the suspect’s name. No additional details have been provided.