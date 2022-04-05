Central Kentucky school employee accused of sexually assaulting a child

A man from Frankfort has been indicted on charges of rape and sodomyafter committing sexual crimes against a 7-year-old girl , according to court records.

William Jackson, 36, was interviewed by police last month at Second Street School, according to court records. Jackson admitted guilt in regard to the alleged incident, according to court records. The sexual assault took place in May 2020 and involved a 7-year-old victim, according to court records.

Jackson was indicted in Franklin Circuit Court March 29, court records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned April 8.

Jackson was arrested March 21 and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Frankfort Independent School District Superintendent Houston Barber said Jackson previously worked as a bus driver for the district, but he is no longer employed there. The crimes Jackson is accused of were not connected with his position with the school system.

Herald-Leader staff writer Karla Ward contributed to this report.