Central Kentucky school employee offered a couple money to record sex, police allege

A Frankfort Independent elementary school employee has been charged with promoting prostitution after he allegedly agreed to give a homeless couple money if he could record them having sex.

According to a Frankfort police citation, Albert T. Wade, 36, an employee of Second Street School, was charged with promoting prostitution. Wade agreed to give a homeless couple money and two nights lodging at a Days Inn if they agreed to have sex while Wade recorded it, the citation said.

Interviewed by police at Second Street school, Wade said he told the victims he was in the pornography industry and produced videos to post them on the internet. Wade said he agreed to pay the victims after the video was produced — $100 if the video made $200.

Wade later called police and said he did not intend to sell the video, the citation said.

The citation said police saw five videos that Wade filmed, one of which he physically participated in. Police said he recorded the homeless couple having sex strictly for self-gratification with no intent to pay them.

Wade was scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 23, according to court records.

School district officials didn’t immediately comment on the incident.