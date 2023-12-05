Central Kentucky sheriff’s office seeks help identifying man who was found dead last month

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a body that was found last month.

The body was found Nov. 16 near the Kentucky River on the back end of the Bluegrass Sportsmen’s League’s property, according to Detective Matt Lytle with the sheriff’s office. A hunter was going out to hunt when they found the body.

Investigators believe the body had been there for a week when the person was found, Lytle said. They were partially decomposed.

Fingerprint evidence was collected but investigators did not find a match in state or federal databases. Lytle said he combed through every missing person report dating back one month and also couldn’t find a match.

The person had no ID card on him and no one has come forward since the body’s discovery, Lytle said.

“He had nothing on his person except for literally a pair of reading glasses,” Lytle said.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death. Lytle said the medical examiner believes he died from exposure to the natural elements.

Lytle believes the man got to the location where he was found via a watercraft. He said the man had been wet from below the knee and had been dressed for cold weather.

“It’s very unlikely that he walked and got down to that area,” Lytle said. “Very steep, rocky terrain. There’s a logging road which has a hunting trail camera and it didn’t capture him at all.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 859-885-4139.