Central Kentucky teenager was put in a ditch after a hit-and-run, coroner says

Jeremy Chisenhall
·1 min read

A hit-and-run victim was found dead in a ditch in Madison County Wednesday morning and he may have been moved there after he was struck, officials said.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Thomas R. Boshears from Berea, Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said. Boshears was a senior at Madison Southern High School. He wasn’t sure if Boshears had recently graduated.

Boshears was found on Battlefield Memorial Highway between Red Lick Road and Big Hill Road

The victim appeared to have been riding on a moped scooter at some point before he was hit, but the scooter was standing up on its kickstand on the side of the road, Cornelison said.

Boshears had been moved from where he was hit, Cornelison said.

“His body was thrown down the road in the ditch,” Cornelison said. “Without question.”

A passerby called 911 just after 4:30 a.m. when they discovered the victim, Cornelison said. The person who called 911 told investigators that he saw a shoe lying in the road and thought something wasn’t right.

Cornelison was called to the scene just before 5 a.m., after police arrived to investigate.

Kentucky State Police reconstructed the incident and the Madison County sheriff’s office was investigating, Cornelison said.

