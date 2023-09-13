Who are Central Kentucky’s top high school golfers heading into the postseason?

The boys and girls high school golf postseason is almost upon us and a number of Lexington and Central Kentucky players look like they will be in contention at the all-state, region and state tournaments to come.

Through results from last weekend, Henry Clay’s Kylah Lunsford ranks second in the state on the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association’s All State Points list and will be among the top golfers competing in this weekend’s KGCA All State Championship at the University Club of Kentucky.

Among boys golfers, Lexington Catholic’s Charlie Spiller ranks in a tie for second in the state and, of course, No. 1 in Region 9, which includes all of Lexington’s teams plus a number of other surrounding schools, most notably, the boys and girls defending KHSAA state team champions, Madison Central.

Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson ranks first among girls golfers, while Greenwood’s Jacob Lang has the top spot for the boys.

The KGCA All State Championship serves as a top-flight preview and tune-up for next week’s region tournaments, which will set the field for the KHSAA state tournaments to follow.

The top 15 teams and the top 21 individuals apart from those teams qualify for this weekend’s All State event, regardless of what region they are from. Players and teams qualify based on points earned in KGCA-approved tournaments. That means the best of the best will be in Lexington for two days playing the U Club’s Big Blue and Wildcat courses..

From Region 9, Madison Central, Lexington Catholic, Lexington Christian, Franklin County and Woodford County rank among the top 15 girls teams that will try to show they can compete with No. 1 Sacred Heart and No. 2 Cooper.

Madison Central ranks in a tie for first among boys teams competing this weekend along with Bowling Green and Trinity. Other Region 9 boys teams in action will be George Rogers Clark, Lexington Catholic and Frederick Douglass.

While ranking high on the All State points list is no guarantee of postseason success, it is a good start toward earning postseason honors, which include Kentucky’s Mr. and Miss Golf awards and the All State teams that will be announced at the conclusion of the season. Golfers will continue to accumulate All State points throughout the postseason.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls golfers from Central Kentucky’s Region 9 going into the postseason who qualified for the All State Championship. Players are listed with their overall All State Points ranking and number of 2023 tournament wins, if any.

Henry Clay’s Kylah Lunsford is the highest-ranked girls player in Region 9 as Kentucky’s high school golf postseason approaches.

TOP REGION 9 BOYS:

Charlie Spiller, Jr., Lexington Catholic, T-2nd. 680 points; five wins.

Warren Thomis, Sr., Madison Central, T-4th. 640 points; three wins.

Jacob Settles, Sr., George Rogers Clark, 9th. 595 points; two wins.

Evan Taylor, Jr., George Rogers Clark, T-12th. 580 points; one win.

Landon Bergman, Sr., Great Crossing, T-17th. 550 points; one win.

Carl Space, Sr., Frederick Douglass, T-22th. 540 points; one win.

Bradford Lacefield, So., Woodford County, 25tj. 525 points; one win.

Jace Patrick, Sr., George Rogers Clark, T-32nd. 485 points.

Drew Edwards, Jr., Frederick Douglass, T-41st. 455 points; two wins.

TOP REGION 9 GIRLS:

Kylah Lunsford, Jr., Henry Clay, 2nd. 650 points; two wins.

Kasey Cameron, Sr., Madison Southern, T-7th. 550 points.

Kariann Campbell, Sr., Lexington Catholic, T-20th. 405 points; two wins.

Emerson Bowling, 8th, Franklin County, 22nd, 395 points; one win.

Mollie Neeley, So., Madison Central, T-24th. 385 points.

Mackenzie Federspiel, So., Madison Central, T-33rd. 320 points.

Abigail Cane, Fr., Woodford County, 36th. 305 points.

Georgia Scott, So., Lexington Catholic, T-37th. 300 points.

Mary Cecil, Sr., Lexington Catholic, T-44th. 250 points.

Abi Buchanan, Sr., Madison Central, T-47th. 240 points.

Mary Clayton Rodgers, 7th, Franklin County, T-51st. 215 points.

KGCA All State Championship

▪ Sept. 16-17 at the University Club of Kentucky (boys and girls).

Girls Region 9 Tournament

▪ Sept. 19 at the University Club at Arlington in Richmond.

Boys Region 9 Tournament

▪ Sept. 20 at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.

Golf State Championships

First round at Winchester Country Club

▪ Girls: Sept. 25.

▪ Boys: Sept. 26.

Final round at Bowling Green Country Club

▪ Girls: Oct. 2-4.

▪ Boys: Oct. 5-7.