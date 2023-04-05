Central Kentucky woman accused of firing shots on a college campus

A woman from Richmond has been accused of firing shots on Berea College’s campus, according to court documents.

Allie Issacs, 39, is facing charges of wanton endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and discharging a firearm across a public road, according to court records. She was arrested early Sunday morning behind the Kettering Residence Hall after being found with a handgun and two spent shell casings on campus.

Prior to the arrest, police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Prospect Street and Kettering Drive, according to court documents. As officers arrived they found an unoccupied vehicle registered to Issacs in the middle of the street on Prospect Street.

Officers searched the area and found Issacs in a corner behind the rear entrance of Kettering Residence Hall, according to court documents. She was transported to the Madison County Detention Center without further incident.

Issacs was still booked at the Madison County jail on a $5,000 bond Wednesday morning, jail records show.